“Gives me motivation to achieve that too”: How Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane wants to extend his career for as long as possible

"I have said before that Messi and Ronaldo got even better in their thirties and even in their mid-thirties," Kane said in an interview with TNT Sports. "I believe I am at that peak myself, I feel in great physical condition - mentally as well."

Kane wants to stay there for as long as he can. A sporting career does not last forever, but he feels he has the drive to push that moment a long way off. Some of the biggest names in the game fuel that ambition.

"I ask myself how I can make sure it stays like this forever," Kane said. "As we know, that will not be the case - but when I see players like Messi, Ronaldo and Luka Modric, who play until the end of their thirties or even into their forties, that gives me the motivation to achieve that too."

Harry Kane: Hard work behind the scenes

That mindset is backed up by an exemplary work ethic.

"Behind the scenes I work a lot on my recovery, on my fitness and on making sure I am available for every game, and I believe that is an important aspect in scoring so many goals," said Kane, who scored an incredible 73 goals for Bayern and England last season.

Availability does not depend on hard work and discipline alone, even for a player whose ability is beyond doubt, but they are the basic prerequisite.

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Harry Kane plays (almost) all the time

His record in that respect is outstanding. For Bayern, he played 94 of 102 Bundesliga matches in three years. A suspension for yellow-card accumulation and minor knocks accounted for the few absences. At former club Tottenham, he made 110 league appearances out of a possible 114 in the previous three years.

He "tries to make sure that I am there for my team. That then enables me to play at the level I play at and score the goals I score."

He scored 73 goals in 2025/2026, a total bettered only by Messi's 82 in the 2011/12 season. That makes Kane a leading candidate for the Ballon d'Or, which will be awarded in London at the end of October. So far this campaign, the England captain has two goals in four competitive matches, both in the DFB Cup.