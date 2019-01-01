Girona make history, Ekambi's stunner and Maripan saves Alaves - The best of La Liga

The Bernabeu was stunned, Villarreal toppled Sevilla and Alaves found a hero at both ends of the pitch - Watch the Clear Men Champion Moments

made LaLiga history at the weekend by securing their first ever victory at ’s Santiago Bernabeu in the standout result of another thrilling round of action in .

Having fell behind in the first period, a 10-minute turnaround after the break saw Cristhian Stuani and Portu flip the game on its head and cap a victory for the ages, making them the only LaLiga away team have collected points at Santiago Bernabéu and Cam Nou in this season.

Elsewhere, relegation-threatened earned a much-needed 3-0 win over high-flying , with Carlos Bacca’s brilliant backheel setting up Karl Toko Ekambi for the pick of the goals.

And found a star performer of their own in defender Guillermo Maripan, who was the hero at both ends in their 1-1 at – volleying his side’s equaliser while also making a sensational goalline clearance.

Click the image below to relive the excitement of another thrilling round of action from .