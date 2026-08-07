Feyenoord will still be without Tsuyoshi Watanabe against Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday. The Japanese defender went off injured in a friendly last week and has not recovered in time, Giovanni van Bronckhorst said on Friday.

"The match against Sparta comes a little too early," Van Bronckhorst said about Watanabe at his press conference. "He has had a good week and is in less pain every day. Only Sunday's match comes too early."

Van Bronckhorst did have some good news as well: winger Gaoussou Diarra is fit enough again to be involved on Sunday.

Watanabe went off injured in the fourth minute of last Sunday's friendly against Atalanta after taking a heavy blow from Nikola Krstovic.

The centre-back eventually had to come off, and it appeared he was struggling with his collarbone. Thijs Kraaijeveld replaced him.

Japan also used Watanabe at the World Cup this summer. He featured in the group matches against the Netherlands and Sweden, while he remained on the bench throughout the games against Tunisia and Brazil.

Sunday's game was Feyenoord's final friendly before the new season. At 12:15, the Rotterdam club open their VriendenLoterij Eredivisie campaign away to Sparta Rotterdam.