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Tjark Ernst will not return in goal for Feyenoord any time soon. Giovanni van Bronckhorst confirmed the decision on Ziggo Sport shortly before kick-off against FC Porto. The news hit Ernst hard.

Ernst joined from Hertha BSC for €5 million last summer. The 23-year-old goalkeeper has made a disastrous start to the season at Feyenoord, and Van Bronckhorst now sees no choice but to drop his first-choice goalkeeper. Florian Kastenmeier takes over in goal for now.

"I look at what the team needs right now, and that's why I've chosen Florian (Kastenmeier, ed.)," Van Bronckhorst explained. "That gives us a bit more experience at the back, including in communicating with and organising the defence."

"He has experience that Tjark (Ernst, ed.) doesn't have. He's played a lot of matches in difficult circumstances. It's clear that Tjark is going through a difficult spell. He's a young talent who needs to develop. There will be ups and downs. We'll support him through that."

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"We've made the decision to put him in goal now. It's not for just one match," the Feyenoord manager said, ruling out a quick return for Ernst.

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The news hit Ernst hard, Van Bronckhorst acknowledged. "Of course he wasn't happy to hear it. Those are difficult moments for a manager, too. They're difficult conversations, especially when you see the players' emotions. They're tough decisions, but they have to be made."

"I can see he's finding it difficult. The move from Germany to this wonderful club isn't easy, of course. You do your best, you give everything. Then you go through a difficult spell, and at a top club you know things can be very harsh. In the media, in the stadium... Those are things he hasn't experienced before, but we have to keep supporting him through them."

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Shaqueel van Persie also starts on Tuesday. He replaces the similarly underperforming Nacho Ferri. "Yes, Shaqueel... That's simply one striker for another," Van Bronckhorst said. "We have a lot of promising talents at the club and we need to use everyone now. So this is a good opportunity for him to start today, too."

"Shaqueel has played fewer matches than we'd have liked because of his physique. In recent weeks, you can see on the training pitch that he's getting stronger and that he has quality. He's already scored a lot of goals for us, so we hope he'll do that now as well."