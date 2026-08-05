FIFA president Gianni Infantino has tried to bribe the Moroccan football association in a bid to save his job, The Times reports. In exchange for written support, the Swiss offered the 2030 World Cup final.

Infantino has come under heavy fire for some time. His plan to give private investors a stake in FIFA's biggest tournaments failed completely and could cost him his job.

UEFA and CONCACAF, North America, Central America and the Caribbean, quickly came out strongly against Infantino. The Asian football confederation AFC soon joined them.

On Wednesday, Infantino held crisis talks with the top officials of the Moroccan football association, which, like Spain and Portugal, is due to host a large part of the 2030 World Cup.

He hopes Morocco's written support will help him survive as FIFA president, although massive worldwide criticism has made his position look more untenable by the day.

The Times writer Martyn Ziegler, who broke the story of Infantino's investment plan, says Infantino is not yet thinking about stepping down and is doing everything he can to keep his job.

To that end, he has offered to stage the 2030 World Cup final at the brand-new Hassan II Stadium in Casablanca in exchange for support. Spain, meanwhile, believe the World Cup final should be played in that country.

Candidates for the FIFA presidency for the period between 2027 and 2031 can register with FIFA until 18 November. FIFA will announce the (new) president on 18 May in Rabat, Morocco.

Possible successors to Infantino include Canadian Victor Montagliani, president of CONCACAF, and AFC president Sheikh Salman Bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa.