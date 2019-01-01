Juventus goalkeeper Buffon matches Maldini appearance record

The veteran made his first appearance since returning to Turin this summer, while Aaron Ramsey netted on his full debut for the Old Lady

goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has matched Paolo Maldini's record of 902 appearances at club level after being handed a rare start against Hellas Verona.

The 41-year-old returned to Juve during the close season after a one-year spell at and has also previously represented .

Unlike Maldini, who spent his entire career with rivals , Buffon's appearances have been spread across three clubs.

He played 220 times for Parma at the start of his career, was used 25 times in a largely underwhelming campaign with PSG last time out and has now featured 657 times for Juventus.

The current season sees him gunning for a 10th Scudetto in Bianconeri in colours, with the first coming back in the 2001-2 season.

Buffon was handed his first appearance of the season for Saturday's home league clash with Verona, while Aaron Ramsey was also named in the starting line-up for the first time since joining the club.

902 - Gianluigi #Buffon will play tonight his 902nd match in career with clubs in all competitions:



657 Juventus

220 Parma

25 PSG



equalling Paolo #Maldini. Legends.#JuveVerona #SerieA pic.twitter.com/GL72vmyKQ0 — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) September 21, 2019

The veteran was unable to mark the occasion with a clean sheet, as Verona took the lead in the first half.

After seeing Simone Di Carmine rattle the post with a missed penalty and Darko Lazovic slam the rebound onto the crossbar, Buffon was then beaten a matter of seconds later by a fantastic strike from the boot of Miguel Veloso.

It was up to Ramsey to restore parity, the international scoring on his full debut from outside the area with a deflected effort that span past Verona No. 1 Marco Silvestri.