Ghoulam to be assessed after complaining of knee discomfort in Napoli win over Bologna

The Algeria international only lasted for 22 minutes in the Parthenopeans’ victory over the Red and Blues at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium

Faouzi Ghoulam will undergo tests after complaining of knee discomfort in Napoli’s 3-1 victory over Bologna in Sunday’s Serie A game.

The 30-year-old was handed his third league start of the season against the Red and Blues but only featured for 22 minutes in the encounter.

The defender was forced off and replaced by Elseid Hysaj after a knee problem but will be further examined to ascertain the nature of his injury.

“Faouzi Ghoulam, who came out in the first half of Napoli-Bologna, reported a sprained trauma to his left knee. Tomorrow the player will undergo tests,” read a statement from the club website.

Ghoulam watched the remaining game from the stands as Napoli extended their winning run to three games.

The left-back’s teammate and Nigeria international Victor Osimhen returned for the Parthenopeans in the encounter.

The centre-forward has been out of action since February 21 when he suffered a head trauma against Atalanta.

The Super Eagles scored in the outing and his strike along with Lorenzo Insigne brace ensured Napoli secured all three points at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

The victory moved the Parthenopeans to the sixth spot on the Serie A table after accruing 47 points from 25 games.

Ghoulam has made 17 appearances across all competitions for Gennaro Gattuso’s in this campaign and has one assist to his credit.

The defender has been with Napoli since 2014 when the teamed up with the side from Ligue 1 club Saint-Etienne.

The 30-year-old full-back has featured in more than 15o games for the Parthenopeans since his arrival at the club.

It is uncertain if the Algeria international will be fit to feature for Napoli when they take on AC Milan in their next league game on March 14.

Article continues below

Ghoulam will hope to be fit in time for Algeria's 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers later in the month.