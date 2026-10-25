Bournemouth dealt Manchester United a brutal blow at Old Trafford on Sunday evening, running out 3-0 winners in their eighth-round Premier League clash. The result piled more pressure on a United side already struggling to find their feet this season.

The damage ran deeper than the scoreline. The numbers laid bare a historic slump, with United posting their worst points tally through the first eight rounds of a Premier League campaign in almost four decades.

According to the Opta statistics network, Manchester United have taken just 7 points from their opening 8 matches this season, winning one, drawing four and losing three.

That is their lowest total at this stage since the 1986-1987 season, when they picked up only 4 points. The figure captures the depth of the club's current crisis and casts further doubt over their ability to turn things around any time soon.

Opta added: "Since the 2023-2024 season, no team in the Premier League has suffered home defeats by a margin of three goals or more in all competitions more than Manchester United (7 defeats)."



