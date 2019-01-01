Ghana's Thomas Partey and Jordan Ayew shortlisted for African Footballer of the Year award

The Atletico Madrid ace and Crystal Palace forward are on course to earn the West African nation a first award since 1992

midfielder Thomas Partey, striker Jordan Ayew and -based Elizabeth Addo are in contention for honours at the 2019 Caf Awards Gala.

The three players were the only Ghanaians recognised by the continental football's governing body, Caf who announced the list of nominees for various award categories on Sunday.

Partey and Ayew are among 30 players announced for the men's African Player of the Year which also includes reigning winner Mohamed Salah of and , and Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Gabon and Arsenal and Riyad Mahrez of who led to win the (Afcon) in July.

Addo, on the other hand, is among 10 ladies shortlisted for the Women's Player of the Year. Reigning winner Thembi Kgatlana of , three-time winner Asisat Oshoala and Ajara Nchout of are among the front-runners.

Both lists are expected to be whittled down before the awards gala slated for the Egyptian capital of Cairo on January 7.

The last Ghanaians to win the Caf Men and Women's Footballer of the Year awards were Abedi Ayew Pele and Grace Adjoa Bayor in 1992 and 2003 respectively.

Partey, Ayew, Deportivo midfielder Mubarak Wakaso and goalkeeper Richard Ofori have also been listed for a possible place in the 2019 Caf-FIFPro Africa Best XI. The Atletico Madrid man made the ultimate line-up last year.

