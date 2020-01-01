Ghana’s Abedi, Nigeria’s Okocha and Liberia’s Weah picked as ultimate role models

The African football legends provided inspiration for many during their playing days

Former and midfielder Derek Boateng has revealed he idolised compatriot and Olympic legend Abedi Ayew ‘Pele’, former and star Augustin 'Jay-Jay' Okockha, and ex- and Liberia attacker George Weah as a young footballer.

Now retired, Boateng made the Black Stars side in two World Cup tournaments – 2006 and 2010 – having also played club football for German fold Cologne and Spanish trio , and .

“Abedi Pele was the man I was looking up to,” Boateng told Goal in an exclusive interview.

More teams

I had the chance to meet him during my career as a young player, got some advice from him, sometimes I call him or will go and visit him and we talk.

“He’s the player I have always looked up to. He’s done a lot for the nation. Even now when you go somewhere and say you are from Ghana, people still mention his name. For me, he’s a legend.

“Outside Ghana, I looked to Jay-Jay Okocha, another great player. But my [topmost] guy is Abedi Pele. I admired George Weah too."

Abedi enjoyed an illustrious career during which he won the with Ghana in 1982 and the Uefa with French side Olympique Marseille in 1992-1993.

At individual level, he claimed the Africa Footballer of the Year award on three occasions.

“I would say Abedi Pele [is the greatest African of all-time],” Boateng said.

“That’s what I believe and know and I would never change it. George Weah is among the top guys as he won the World Best Player award but for me, Abedi is the best.”

Article continues below

Weah, now president of Liberia, also won the African Footballer of the Year award on three occasions, and played for PSG, and Milan, among others.

Nonetheless, his biggest honour remains being named Fifa World Best Player in 1995, the only African to have won the award.

Widely remembered for his days with PSG and Wanderers, Okocha won Afcon with Nigeria in 1994 and the Olympic Games in 1996.