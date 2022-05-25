Ghana FA retains Otto Addo to take charge of Black Stars until December

Ghana Football Association (GFA) has retained Otto Addo as the coach of the national team, Black Stars until December 2022.

In a statement on Ghana FA's official website, the German-trained tactician, who helped the Black Stars reach the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar, will be assisted by George Boateng, and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani while former Newcastle United manager Chris Hughton retained his role of Technical Adviser.

“The Ghana Football Association has appointed Otto Addo, Chris Hughton, George Boateng, and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani as coaches of the senior national team, the Black Stars until the end of December 2022,” read part of the statement.

“The quartet who masterminded Ghana’s qualification to the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament will stay on to see to Ghana’s preparation for the World Cup, the 2023 Afcon qualifiers, and the World Cup itself.

The statement added: “This follows an exhaustive negotiation and engagement with all relevant stakeholders including the Ministry of Youth and Sports. The coaches will soon name their squad for Matchday 1 and 2 of the Africa Cup of Nation Cote D'lvoire 2023 qualifiers and the four-nation tournament in Japan.”

The 46-year-old Addo, who turned out for German side Borussia Dortmund as a defender, was appointed the Black Stars coach in early February to replace Milovan Rajevac, who was sacked after Ghana’s poor show at the 33rd edition of the Afcon in Cameroon.

During the competition, Ghana who were pooled in Group C alongside Morocco, Gabon, and Comoros, failed to go past the group stage after finishing fourth with one point.

The Black Stars lost their opener against the Atlas Lions 1-0, drew 1-1 against the Panthers, and suffered a shock 3-2 defeat against Les Coelacantes in their final group fixture to exit the competition.

Addo, who also had coaching stints with Hamburg and Borussia Moenchengladbach, helped the Black Stars to book their place in the World Cup finals set for Qatar after defeating rivals Nigeria on the away goals rule.

Article continues below

After the two West African nations settled for a 0-0 draw in the first leg meeting in Kumasi, the Black Stars secured a 1-1 draw in the return leg in Abuja to earn the slot.

In the 2023 Afcon qualifiers, Ghana have been pooled in Group E alongside Madagascar, Angola, and the Central African Republic. They will begin their campaign at home against Madagascar on June 1 at Cape Coast Sports Stadium before they travel to face the Central African Republic four days later.