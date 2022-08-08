'Get on the half-turn for f*ck sake!' - Man Utd midfield flops Fred & McTominay sent advice by Scholes after 'ridiculous' display vs Brighton

A club legend was horrified after a "shambolic" opening weekend outing for Erik ten Hag's side

Paul Scholes has sent some advice to Manchester United midfielders Scott McTominay and Fred after seeing the duo turn in "ridiculous" performances against Brighton on Sunday. Pascal Gross’ first-half brace proved to be enough to condemn United to a disappointing 2-1 opening weekend defeat in Erik ten Hag’s first competitive match as head coach.

Scholes was furious with the final result at Old Trafford and has taken to social media to highlight glaring weaknesses in the middle of the park.

What advice has Scholes given to Man Utd's midfielders?

Another member of United's famous Class of '92 squad, Gary Neville, posted a screenshot of Scholes' Instagram rant via his own social media account.

Neville captioned his Twitter post: "And over on Instagram, Scholesey has snapped."

The full message from Scholes read: "Thoughts for the week 'MDF's it's all about body shape when receiving the ball, too many times facing their own goal and can only play one way...get on the 'half-turn' for f*ck sake and bring your forward more talented players into the game' ...Have a great week everyone."

Scholes blasts 'shambolic' Man Utd

Scholes was particularly annoyed by United's "shambolic" first-half showing against Brighton, during which he felt Fred and McTominay were both caught out.

"It was a shocking start for Man United and the first half was shambolic really," the Red Devils legend said to Premier League Productions.

"The signs were there right from the first few minutes that this was going to be bad. McTominay was always trying to run with the ball, ridiculous. The quality in the middle of the pitch was really poor.

"I was happy he didn’t get sent off [for a late challenge] but I think he was slightly lucky. Again, he’s running with the ball rather than passing it, absolutely ridiculous.

"It could easily have been a red card. The quality in the middle of the pitch was nowhere near good enough but we’ve seen that for the last few years with these two players."

Scholes went on to suggest that Ten Hag should drop at least one of the midfielders, adding: "With Fred and McTominay, he [Ten Hag] is going to have to play just one of them [going forward] but even one of them is probably too many.

"Fred gives the ball away all the time and McTominay’s trying to run with the ball constantly and then gives it away. Pass it to your best players! It’s not that difficult. It’s criminal on a day like today."