Germany stalwart Kroos mulls possibility of retirement after Euro 2020

The Real Madrid man has won 92 caps for his country but does wonder if he could call time on his representative days in the not-too-distant future

midfielder Toni Kroos has admitted that he could retire from the national team following the conclusion of next year's European Championships.

The man, who has won 92 caps for his country since 2010, was a key member of Joachim Low's side that lifted the World Cup in in 2014.

They have struggled to follow up that success across subsequent major tournaments however, losing to in 2016's tournament and suffering a group stage exit in last year.

At 29, Kroos is starting to consider whether the transcontinental edition of the UEFA competition may be his final bow for his nation, admitting that it may seem an apt point to mull over his future.

"After the tournament it will be a good moment to think about it," he told the media ahead of his side's qualifying clash with in Hamburg. "I will not kill myself if I end my career without having won a European Championship."

Kroos previously sat out his country's games against both Belarus and Estonia during June, taking a break from international duty at the end of a busy season, before returning to the fold this month.

"In my opinion I want and need to be here now constantly with the important matches that come along," he added, when asked about his prior absence. "At the end of the last season I was a little more tired than usually, because it cost much energy to get out of those more negative phases. Also I had some physical problems."

Low's side did not suffer in his absence however, clocking up double figures in goals across the two games, with an eye-catching 8-0 rout of Estonia the main headline, with Kroos admitting that there are plenty of attacking threats at the coach's disposal.

"We have more players now who can hurt the opponent in one-on-ones," he noted. "But of course we need to get these players into those situations. Maybe we will need a little less passes to get in front of the goal. Still you create goals only in possession.

"I am ready to adapt, because my main goal is to play successfully."

Following their encounter with Netherlands, Germany will travel to Belfast to face , who currently sit atop Group C with four wins from four.

Kroos and his team-mates also have a perfect record after three games, meaning that if they defeat Ronald Koeman's side, both teams will square off for the honour of the summit at Windsor Park.