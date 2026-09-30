Germany receive very bad news in the run-up to the Nations League clash with Serbia

Nico Schlotterbeck suffered an injury during Germany training on Wednesday afternoon. He sustained an ankle injury and will not play again during this international period.

Germany were due to hold their final training session before the Nations League match against Serbia on Wednesday afternoon at their base in Herzogenaurach.

Schlotterbeck's problem came right at the start. He rolled his ankle during a dribbling drill and had to leave the pitch immediately. An MRI scan will still be carried out on Wednesday evening.

BILD report that Schlotterbeck will not play again during this international period, although the injury is not as serious as the one he suffered shortly before the World Cup.

The 26-year-old centre-back was ultimately forced to miss the World Cup because of that injury. That, too, was an ankle injury.

Since joining Borussia Dortmund from SC Freiburg for €20 million in 2022, Schlotterbeck has won 30 caps for Germany.