Share Follow GOAL on Google

On what seemed an ordinary day at the offices of the German Football Association, a decision emerged that shook the corridors of FIFA. Berlin has officially chosen its camp and announced its full support for Gianni Infantino's rival, launching an electoral battle that could change the shape of world football in the years ahead.

Advertisement

German Football Association president Bernd Neuendorf announced on Wednesday that his association fully backs French Football Federation president Philippe Diallo's bid to lead FIFA, football's world governing body.

Diallo accepted UEFA's backing last Monday to stand against incumbent Gianni Infantino in next March's election. European football's governing body wants genuine change at the top of FIFA.

Neuendorf met Diallo earlier on Wednesday, the deadline for nominations. In an official statement published by Reuters, he said: "Philippe Diallo represents a responsible approach to football and is determined to tackle the challenges facing the game in the years to come."

Neuendorf added that Diallo has extensive experience in international football and is highly respected in European football circles. His approach to the job, and the values he holds, differ markedly from those of the current FIFA president.

Advertisement Advertisement

Infantino has faced fierce opposition since July, when he tried and failed to bring private investors into a new commercial entity holding rights linked to competitions including the World Cup. The project provoked widespread anger among European associations.

Related Topics

Calls for his resignation keep coming, but the Swiss insists he enjoys overwhelming support from member associations around the world. He's confident of winning a new term at the forthcoming election.

The Royal Dutch Football Association has also endorsed Diallo, and several more European governing bodies are expected to follow suit in the coming days. The front against Infantino on the Old Continent is widening.

Advertisement

Neuendorf's statement went further: "We want football to change for the better. We want a FIFA that serves the game and works in the interests of all its member associations."

His words arrive at a sensitive moment. UEFA initially threatened to boycott FIFA tournaments, before receiving assurances that plans to sell stakes in the World Cup and other major competitions would not be revived.

Advertisement

That crisis appears to have deepened the rift between UEFA and FIFA. It also pushed Europe's major associations to look for someone capable of restoring trust and balance to the game's governance, and they found him in Diallo.

He won't have the field to himself, though. Kozo Tashima, honorary president of the Japan Football Association, and former Switzerland defender Ramon Vega also intend to stand for the FIFA presidency, making for a hotter and more varied race.

Advertisement

Still, the main event is Infantino versus Diallo. The former represents a continuation of the current approach, the latter Europe's desire for change and a return to the principles of transparency and good governance.