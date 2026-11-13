Germany beat Serbia, but Klopp’s first tournament threatens to be a major disappointment

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Germany made light work of Serbia in Belgrade, where Jürgen Klopp's side beat the hosts 1-3.

Ajax goalkeeper Marc ter Stegen started for Germany, with Florian Wirtz, Kai Havertz and Joshua Kimmich also in the starting XI.

For Serbia, Dusan Tadic started up front in a 5-3-2 formation and wore the captain's armband.

Within three minutes, Serbia were behind. Srdan Babic headed a corner past his own goalkeeper.

Advertisement Advertisement

Wirtz made it 0-2 ten minutes later. Havertz missed a big chance, but the Liverpool midfielder was there to score from the rebound.

Related Topics

With 86 per cent of possession, Germany dominated the rest of the first half. Havertz and Jonathan Tah both came close to making it 3-0.

Kimmich played Brajan Garuda through shortly after half-time, and the RB Leipzig forward finished calmly after a fine dribble.

Advertisement

Babic quickly made it 3-1, scoring for Serbia after his early own goal.

Serbia improved and created several good chances, but Vanja Dragojevic was sent off for a hard tackle on Kimmich. Germany then regained the initiative.

Advertisement

Late in the match, Andrija Zivkovic also saw red.

The Netherlands' emphatic 7-0 victory over Greece, however, leaves Germany with almost no chance of reaching the Nations League quarter-finals. They can only do so if they beat the Netherlands 15-0, or if Greece fail to beat Serbia and Germany beat the Netherlands.