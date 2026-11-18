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Niko Springer has pulled off an upset at the Grand Slam of Darts, becoming just the second German in the tournament's history to reach the quarter-finals.

The 26-year-old from Mainz beat England's former world champion Rob Cross 10-8 in the last 16. Three-time winner Gerwyn Price of Wales is next, after his 10-7 win over England's Ryan Searle. It will be Springer's first major quarter-final.

After an even start, Springer reeled off five straight legs. At 9-5, the match looked over. Cross, now down to 24th in the world rankings, fought back as the "Meenzer Bub" struggled with nerves. Springer missed his first match dart but landed the second.

What's next for Martin Schindler and Gabriel Clemens

European Championship runner-up Martin Schindler and former World Championship semi-finalist Gabriel Clemens remain in the tournament in Wolverhampton, England. Clemens faces England's Nathan Aspinall on Thursday evening (from 8.15pm/Sport1 and DAZN). Schindler then takes on world championship runner-up Gian van Veen of the Netherlands. Before Springer, Michael Unterbuchner had been the only German to reach the Grand Slam quarter-finals, in 2018.

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Jan Schmidt, a surprise finalist at the Junior World Championship, was the only one of the four Germans to go out in the group stage after two defeats. Only the top player from each of the 16 groups reached the next round. The prize fund totals £1 million, with £200,000 going to the winner.