German newspapers unanimously reach a very painful conclusion about Ismael Saibari at Bayern

Ismael Saibari struggled to make an impression in Wednesday evening's Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Arsenal (2-2). The German media were critical of his performance.

Coach Vincent Kompany started Saibari for the Bavarian club on Wednesday evening, just behind striker Harry Kane.

At the Allianz Arena, Arsenal took the lead through Eberechi Eze. Alphonso Davies brought Bayern level not long afterwards, following a superb pass from Kane.

Bayern went ahead in the second half when Kane fired a penalty into the top corner. Declan Rice made it 2-2 with ten minutes remaining.

After 68 minutes, Luis Díaz replaced Saibari. The German media did not hold back in their assessment of the former PSV player afterwards.

FOCUS is particularly harsh on the attacking midfielder. "Saibari posed no threat and could not keep up with the high tempo of Arsenal’s midfield. On one occasion, he shot well over. Later, after a good move, he only hit the side netting, although he was offside anyway. Not a convincing performance." It gives him a 4.

T-online also gives him a 4. "He had a very unfortunate match. He had good moments when he kept his awareness, but overall it was not convincing."

Unlike the other outlets, the local Süddeutsche Zeitung does not rate the Morocco international. It says Saibari "needs more time to adapt".

In the German grading system, a 4 is a narrow pass. In football, though, it usually means mediocre or below par. The media often use it as a euphemism for "he was disappointing" or "he posed little threat".