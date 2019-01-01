Wijnaldum named in Liverpool squad for Club World Cup despite Watford injury

The midfielder was injured against Watford at the weekend but travels, while Dejan Lovren misses out

Georginio Wijnaldum will travel with to the Club World Cup despite appearing to injure his hamstring in Saturday's Premier League win over .

The midfielder's participation in became uncertain after he limped off in the 59th minute of the 2-0 victory at Anfield.

Liverpool confirmed Wijnaldum had suffered a muscle problem but the 29-year-old will still fly out on Sunday as part of a 20-man selection.

Jurgen Klopp will be without defender Dejan Lovren, who has been left behind as he recovers from a muscle issue sustained in the game against Salzburg.

Young midfielder Harvey Elliott and striker Rhian Brewster have also been trimmed from the initial 23-man squad announced earlier this month.

Liverpool begin the tournament with a semi-final against Mexican side Monterrey in Doha on Wednesday.

Captain and midfielder Jordan Henderson said the European champions had every intention of returning with the silverware.

"Well, we want to go there and win," Henderson told his club's website after the victory over the Hornets.

"Big games coming up, so we've got to recover well. There's a big game Wednesday and hopefully we can do a job to get into the final on the weekend."

The Reds will play at least two matches in as they will take part in either the final or the third-fourth place play-off next Saturday.

Thereafter, they travel to second-placed Leicester on Boxing Day as they attempt to further cement their lead atop the Premier League, before finishing off their 2019 schedule with a home encounter against Wolves.

On January 2, they tackle before an derby with on January 5 to conclude a hectic festive period.

The Reds will also have a team playing in the on Tuesday against , but with the first-team squad in Doha, they will send a fringe group for that fixture.

Liverpool's Club World Cup squad:

Alisson, Andy Lonergan, Adrian; Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Neco Williams; Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Adam Lallana, Xherdan Shaqiri; Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Divock Origi.