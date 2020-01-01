Who is George D'Souza? The left full-back garnering interest from ISL sides

A fierce left foot and a physical presence could see the Goan ply his trade in the ISL next season...

Clube de Goa's George Ricardo D'Souza could be one of the next hot properties in the Indian transfer market and could move on a free transfer after the expiry of his current contract.

Goal takes a look at the exploits of the left back who is very effective in attack as well as defence. His physical strength is also a huge advantage. A few top sides in the (ISL) have already lined up for him after the Goan side earlier refused to release him on a free transfer.

D'Souza joined the Sesa Football Academy as a teenager in 2010 where he learnt his tricks under the tutelage of coaches Ajay Acharya and later Clifford Chukwuma. After playing under Mateus Costa, who has now moved to , D'Souza is now a pupil of Savio Vas at Sporting Goa.

More teams

During the Goa Pro League, representatives of at least two South Indian Indian Super League (ISL) clubs have come to Goa to scout the player. As Sporting Goa continue to lead the charts with 44 points atop the Goa Pro League charts, these scouts watched D'Souza during multiple matches.

George D'Souza is currently the third highest goalscorer with four goals alongside team-mate Akiraj Martins in the Goa Pro League including a spectacular goal against . Nearly all of his direct free-kicks have been on target, with a few going in, while he has recorded more than a handful of assists to make a strong case for himself.

When D'Souza was asked if he feels that it is the right time to make a move, "There is the time to perform and I believe it is the right time for me to dream bigger. I wish to play in the ISL and eventually in the Indian national team," the 25-year-old told Goal.

"I have played all age-group tournaments when I was with Sesa and when the club closed down, I went to Calangute Association. From there, Sporting signed me in the January transfer window in 2016 for the . There were some clubs interested in me last year also but I had a contract with Sporting which ends in a few months," he added.

It is also known that Churchill Brothers were interested in signing the talented player when they watched him play but a transfer fee sought by Sporting hindered the move.

"I need to work more on myself and try to fit in whichever team I may get an opportunity at. If not a team from ISL, I don't mind the I-League also. I just feel as if I need to step up to the challenge and push to prove myself at a higher level," an adamant D'Souza reckoned.

It will be interesting to see which club picks George up ahead of the upcoming season.