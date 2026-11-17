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Bang, bang: Robinho Junior scores 2 goals in the space of 3 minutes for Brazil’s Under-20 national team.

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The Genoa forward headed in the fifth goal in the 56th minute, then scored the sixth with a low left-footed shot across goal from the edge of the penalty area in the 58th minute as Brazil beat Peru's Under-20s 9-0 in a friendly.

The other goals came from Andrey (a hat-trick), Matheos Ferreira, Jhuan Nunes and Yuri Leles as well as an own goal by Perede.

The match at the Estadio Estadual Jornalista Edgar Proença (popularly known as Mangueirao or Estadio Olimpico do Pará) in Belem, Brazil, is Paulo Victor's side's final test before the South American Under-20 tournament in January 2027 in Colombia. Brazil already top the all-time winners' list with 13 triumphs and will chase a 14th title there.

Genoa took Robinho Junior, the son of a former player (born in 2007 and due to turn 19 on 17 December), on loan from Santos on the final day of last summer's transfer window, with an option to buy set at €8 million.

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Manager Daniele De Rossi handed him his first-team debut away to Roma on 17 October, sending him on for compatriot Junior Messias seven minutes before the 90th minute with Roma leading 2-0 after goals from Argentine striker Santiago Castro in the 50th minute and Italian winger Emanuele Lulli in the 68th.

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Robinho has scored 3 goals for the Primavera side coached by Domenico Criscito in 5 appearances so far: a brace and a goal, along with an assist, in 3-1 wins over Atalanta and Juventus respectively.

Brazil's senior national team return to action in Singapore this morning, with kick-off at 11am Italian time. They face the hosts in another friendly, three days after a 3-2 defeat by Japan despite a brace from Vinicius, whose goals had answered strikes from Kubo and Nakamura.

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After Sakamoto's decisive goal in the 91st minute, the referee sent Italian head coach Carlo Ancelotti (again criticised by Brazilian striking great Romario) and Barcelona forward Raphinha off for protesting from the bench.

The starting line-up also featured Inter and Roma full-backs Carlos Augusto and Wesley Franca, with Vanderson replacing the latter in the 78th minute.

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Today, both start on the bench. Torino goalkeeper Lucas Perri starts, while Ancelotti fields the attacking trio of Estevao-Endrick-Vinicius.