Share Follow GOAL on Google

Two in quick succession: Robinho Junior scores twice in three minutes for Brazil Under-20s.

Advertisement

The Genoa forward scores the fifth goal with a header in the 56th minute, then the sixth with a low left-footed shot across goal from the edge of the penalty area in a 9-0 friendly win over Peru Under-20s.

The other goals come from Andrey (a hat-trick), Matheos Ferreira, Jhuan Nunes and Yuri Leles as well as a Perede own goal.

Played at the Estadio Estadual Jornalista Edgar Proença (popularly known as the Mangueirao or Estadio Olimpico do Pará) in Belem, Brazil, the match is Paulo Victor's side's final test before the South American Under-20 Tournament in Colombia in January 2027, where Brazil, already top of the all-time winners' list with 13 titles, will seek a 14th crown.

Genoa's Robinho Junior, following in his father's footsteps (born in 2007 and due to turn 19 on 17 December), arrived from Santos on the final day of last summer's transfer window on loan with an €8 million option to buy.

Advertisement Advertisement

Manager Daniele De Rossi gave him his first-team debut away to Roma on 17 October, bringing him off the bench for compatriot Junior Messias with seven minutes of normal time remaining. Roma led 2-0 after goals from Argentine striker Santiago Castro in the 50th minute and Italian wide player Emanuele Lulli in the 68th.

Related Topics

Robinho has so far scored three goals in five appearances for Domenico Criscito's Primavera side: a brace against Atalanta and a goal and an assist against Juventus, both in 3-1 wins.

This morning, Brazil's senior national team return to action in Singapore at 11am Italian time for another friendly against the hosts, three days after their 3-2 defeat by Japan despite a brace from Vinicius, who had responded to goals from Kubo and Nakamura.

Advertisement

Against Japan, Italian head coach Carlo Ancelotti (again criticised by former great Brazilian striker Romario) and Barcelona forward Raphinha were sent off from the bench for protesting after Sakamoto scored the decisive goal in the 91st minute.

The starting line-up also featured Inter and Roma full-backs Carlos Augusto and Wesley Franca, with Vanderson replacing the latter in the 78th minute.