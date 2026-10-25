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LiveTickets
Lutsharel GeertruidaESPN
Bart DHanis
Translated by

Geertruida and Feyenoord player have heated row after PSV v Feyenoord

PSV Eindhoven vs Feyenoord
PSV Eindhoven
Feyenoord
Eredivisie

A tap from Jeremiah St. Juste on Lutsharel Geertruida sparked a brief flare-up after PSV - Feyenoord (1-1).

In Eindhoven, PSV and Feyenoord kept things friendly during the match. The home side took the lead in the first half, but Feyenoord equalised in the second.

With a quarter of an hour remaining, Geertruida scored from an Ivan Perisic assist to make it 2-1, but the flag rightly went up for offside before he could celebrate.

After the match, St. Juste walked over to Geertruida and gave him a tap. What first looked like a friendly exchange turned into a minor scuffle when Geertruida gave him a hefty shove.

Ryan Flamingo and Gaoussou Diarra hurried over to get involved. Calm quickly returned to the pitch.

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