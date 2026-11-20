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Manchester United's big dreams in the winter transfer window have once again collided with the reality of the numbers. Days after rumours of a huge £500 million revolution under new manager Mauricio Pochettino, one of football's leading financial experts has come out to put an end to all the speculation, insisting that what is being said has "absolutely no chance" of coming true.

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With Pochettino now in charge at Old Trafford, everyone expected changes in January. The Argentine will want to put his own stamp on the side and drag United away from the threat of relegation. They sit 18th in the Premier League, in one of their worst seasons in recent history.

Soon after he arrived, sensational rumours spread that United could spend £500 million in January, with Chelsea star Cole Palmer on their list. Had it happened, the deal would have sent shockwaves through the English transfer market.

Stefan Borson, the well-known football finance expert, isn't buying it. He mocked the claims and dismissed them outright in comments to "Football Insider".

Borson said: "Manchester United? There's no way they would do that, is there? Manchester United have the ability to spend, but it would require the owners to inject cash. And in any case, there is no chance of United buying Cole Palmer."

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He went further: "It is highly unlikely that Newcastle would be interested in selling one of their best players in January, such as Lewis Hall, who has just signed a new contract, for anything less than a fantastical fee. I don't think Manchester United will do it. So, frankly, I don't agree with most of this analysis."

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His rebuttal carries extra weight. The original report appeared on Football Insider, the very site Borson contributes to.

Former Manchester United scout Brian King had said: "There is talk of Manchester United and Pochettino looking to sign Cole Palmer and Lewis Hall, and possibly other players, in January. They have between £400 million and £500 million to spend. That is the amount they will need to spend to bring Manchester United back into the ranks of winning teams."

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King continued, in comments reported by "TeamTalk": "Or even a team that will win the title, because they certainly won't win it this year. Manchester United are not the name that Alex Ferguson made for Manchester United. It was a golden era. Arsenal and Liverpool were among the biggest teams that competed with them. They were exciting times, and great fun, but Manchester United today are not the same team."

For all the debate, United are still likely to spend in January as they try to strengthen the squad and rescue their season. But a winter spree on that scale looks a long shot for any club, let alone one that only received around £150 million last summer.