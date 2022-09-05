'I saw the Virgin Mary in person' - Gattuso still scarred by AC Milan's 2005 collapse against Liverpool

Gennaro Gattuso says that he was so shaken by AC Milan's defeat to Liverpool in the 2005 Champions League final that he saw the Virgin Mary.

  • AC Milan blew 3-0 lead in Istanbul
  • Gattuso part of losing team
  • Valencia coach used heartbreak to make point to club

WHAT HAPPENED? AC Milan were 3-0 up against the Reds at half-time in the 2005 final in Istanbul, only to see their opponents score three times in the second half and then go on to win in a penalty shootout. Gattuso brought up that result when discussing his frustration with his Valencia players despite a 5-1 win over Getafe on Sunday, arguing that they took their foot off the gas late in the match.

WHAT THEY SAID: Gattuso told reporters: "I've lost a Champions League final that I was winning 3-0 against Liverpool and I saw the Virgin Mary in person. I think that in football you have to respect it and always be at your best."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gattuso cited the Virgin Mary in a popular Italian phrase to express anger at the situation. The Italian coach knows better than anyone that no lead is safe.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Gattuso was annoyed by his players because they conceded a late goal against Getafe and saw Ilaix Moriba sent off with two yellow cards as they went on to claim a second La Liga win of the season.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR VALENCIA? Valencia will be out to secure a third La Liga victory on Saturday when they take on Rayo Vallecano in their next match.

