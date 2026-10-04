Gattuso speaks about the illness: “15 years of cortisone, seven without alcohol. People are lying in bed”

Gennaro Gattuso, Lazio manager, also spoke about his illness during an appearance at the "Festival dello Sport" in Trento, focusing on his daily treatment and the battle he has been fighting for years.









Gattuso opens up on the autoimmune disease that affected him

For years, Gattuso has lived with ocular myasthenia: "I stopped playing because of the autoimmune disease I got. And I have been taking cortisone for fifteen years. Throughout all these years I have said that there are people with my illness who stay in bed for 4/5 months because they cannot move. I accepted the illness, I work on it. But it takes its toll on me, because taking cortisone every day is not easy. It has been 6/7 years since I drank any kind of alcohol. You keep going until God gives you the strength to carry on.”