Roma manager Gian Piero Gasperini spoke to Sky Sport after the 4-0 Champions League win over Slovan Bratislava:





Gasperini, congratulations on this fine win.

"Thank you, good evening everyone."

First, the news that Pellegrini went off with a muscle problem. We'll provide more details on that tomorrow, of course. These are the matches that look easy in the end, but nothing is easy in the Champions League. Today you had total control, plenty of chances and no scares. The team are in good shape.

"Yes, of course. This is a team with confidence who are in good shape. They mustn't get too pleased with themselves, though, must they? They always have to do the basics, play consistently and, on certain nights like tonight, they can afford to be a little more precise too."





The positives after the defeat to Real: first, the team's response. They didn't dwell too much on those seven minutes but bounced back straight away. And then there's the fact that you've made rotation a regular practice. Six or seven changes, but the principles remain deeply ingrained in the group. Over 180 minutes, those are no small responses, are they?

"No, no, they're hugely important responses because the fixture schedule is what it is. We need everyone, when they're involved, to meet the standards Roma demand. These responses are important because they allow us to move forward with confidence and broaden the pool of potential starters to include almost everyone."





On the upcoming matches against PSG and Manchester United.

"Yes, the only thing that worries me a little is that every time we play this type of match, we risk losing a player. We've got Cristante back, and now we're losing Pellegrini. We're really a bit short of numbers in certain positions. That's the only danger of these matches. Otherwise, they're eagerly anticipated, they're exceptional. For me, they're an incredible test, but you always take something more from these games, whatever the result, and with that comes the chance to improve. The Champions League is extraordinary in that respect, and we'll approach these two games in that spirit."





The team's attitude in these last two matches has been genuinely surprising in a way, at least to me, because after that wonderful match, I call it a wonderful match, against Real Madrid, there was a chance that... And instead the response from almost the entire squad has been incredible. That's a tremendous achievement on your part, because I think they could have underestimated this match, but instead they went at full throttle, with aggression that was genuinely thrilling. A really good team, manager.

"Thank you, thank you. But it was important for us to put in a serious performance straight away, partly because we needed the three points and partly because there are no easy teams to face in the Champions League. There aren't any in the league, let alone in the Champions League. We undoubtedly did well in the way we approached the match. I must say we're also rotating quite a few players from one game to the next, and that allows most of them to stay fresh. At least it means we don't have too many excuses about tiredness, which I think, at this stage, would be a bit much, a bit excessive. But playing these kinds of matches also helps you find a rhythm and get into better shape. I have some players at the moment who are genuinely in good shape, and as long as they are, it's right to play them."



