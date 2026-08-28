Garcia: Simon's brilliance highlights Barcelona's strength, and I don't like seeing these scenes

Joan Garcia collected the award for La Liga's best goalkeeper last season before Barcelona's clash with Athletic Bilbao on Thursday. Then he watched the rest of the night unfold as a spectator, keeping a clean sheet for the second match running.

According to Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Garcia said with a smile after the final whistle: "I'm ready to sign a pledge that opponents won't shoot at me in all the matches."

He reserved special praise for his Spain team-mate Unai Simon, who took the man of the match award.

"We put in a great match against an opponent who always makes things difficult," Garcia said. "Unai was the best, and that means we attacked well and created the chances. We could have scored more, but the most important thing is that we were good defensively."

The Barça goalkeeper went on: "Everyone put in a wonderful match. The defensive line, with this system that represents a complicated matter for them and requires them to concentrate throughout the match, showed a great level."

Xavi Espart earned a mention too. "Xavi Espart is amazing, he's another player coming out of the club's academy," Garcia said. "And given that I already feel like a bit of a veteran at 25 years old, I try to help and support them."

"I see that everyone feels great enthusiasm," he continued. "We have a younger group than last year. We have a lot of energy and desire to do beautiful things alongside many of the club's sons. We have a fairly complete squad, and we can manage the playing minutes. If we don't demand more of ourselves, we won't achieve it. We're on the right track, but we've only just begun."

Garcia closed by addressing the police assault on a young Barcelona fan before the Elche match. "These are things we don't like to see in the world of football," he said. "The club made its decision and we stand by the club's side. We don't have much influence in such matters, but regarding what the club decided, we support them wholeheartedly."



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