García a spectator and Hamza demands his due: "Sport" rates Barcelona's players against Al-Ahly

Hansi Flick named a strong first-choice line-up for the 61st edition of the Joan Gamper Trophy against Egypt's Al Ahly on Wednesday, just days before Barcelona kick off their La Liga campaign.

Catalan newspaper "Sport" pointed to Flick's continued faith in Xavi Espart as a key man, while Hamza Abdelkarim started against his former club Al Ahly.

"It is also striking that Barcelona started with three left-footed players in the attacking line," the newspaper added.

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Barcelona edged Al Ahly 2-1. The Catalans left a good impression despite the narrow margin, according to "Sport".

The newspaper's assessment of Barcelona's starting players against the Red Giant was as follows:

Joan García (6) spectator: Barcelona's goalkeeper had next to nothing to do in the first half, handling just one easy ball.

Eric García (6) committed: The versatile defender started at full-back. He was not brilliant, but he did his job well, as ever.

Jules Koundé (7) calm: Back in his original centre-back role, the Frenchman looked comfortable and composed in the position where he shone at Sevilla. He was never truly tested, yet he left positive impressions.

Gerard Martín (6) corrected: He continued at left centre-back. Attentive and quick, he made no mistakes and gave his team a degree of security.

Alejandro Balde (7) creator: The left-back pushed forward again and again, feeding off Raphinha's movement. His persistence paid off with a superb pass to Hamza Abdelkarim that led to the opening goal.

Marc Bernal (7) eager: In good form, the midfielder showed his hunger to compete for a starting place despite the arrival of Rodri. His generosity and tactical intelligence made him a constant help to team-mates, and he excelled at carrying the ball forward and passing it.

Xavi Espart (8) outstanding: Starting in midfield, he played close to a Pedri role with a tendency to drift left. He plays faster than the rest. Intense, aggressive and accurate in his passing, he won back countless balls and nearly capped an excellent display with a goal.

Fermín López (7) hyperactive: The attacking midfielder got a clear chance after dribbling past the goalkeeper, and carved out an excellent opportunity for Raphinha too. He was one of the standout performers, on top of his usual defensive contributions.

Lamine Yamal (6) relaxed: He still needs time to rediscover his best level. Some uncharacteristic passing errors crept in, but the flashes of exceptional talent were there. He looked to be enjoying his football despite needing match rhythm, and improved gradually as the game wore on.

Hamza Abdelkarim (7) demanding his due: The Egyptian striker started against his former club Al Ahly. He got a clear chance, but his eagerness to score saw him rush and stray offside. He made amends by scoring Barcelona's first goal, finishing a fine attacking move with a superb left-footed strike, and further strengthened his case for a first-team place.

Raphinha (8) perfect: The Brazilian winger returned to the left, one of his best positions. He produced his usual bursts and stood out with his vertical running, coming close with a powerful effort from outside the box. He may not always be accurate, but his commitment was total, clear to see in the 27th minute when he tracked back hard to defend. He won a penalty and buried it himself.

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