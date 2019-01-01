Gambian forward Bubacarr Trawally joins Al Shabab

The Gambia international has departed the Vejle Stadium outfit to team up with the White Lion after reaching agreement with the side

Bubacarr Trawally has joined 's Al Shabab on a three-year deal from Danish side Vejle Boldklub.

The forward started his career in his country with Real de Banjul before signing for Chinese side Hangzhou Greentown in 2015.

The 24-year-old had a loan spell with Yanbian Changbaishan before teaming up with another Chinese outfit Yanbian Funde, scoring 26 goals in 54 league appearances.

Trawally was snapped up by Vejle Boldklub in 2018 and immediately went on loan to 's Guizhou Hengfeng.

After an agreement has been reached, the White Lion announced the signing of the forward in a deal that will keep him at the King Fahd Stadium till 2022.

“We're glad to announce that Bubacarr Trawally is our new lion,” the club announced via Twitter.

“Al Shabab has signed with the Gambian international Bubacarr Trawally for three years.”

Trawally who made his international debut for Gambia in 2015 against Cameroon has six caps for the Scorpions.

He could make his first appearance for his new club, placed third in the Saudi log, when they play host to Al Raed on Monday afternoon.