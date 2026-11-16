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The race for the FIGC presidency continues with a series of exchanges. This time, former Milan and Monza executive Adriano Galliani, a rival of commissioner Giovanni Malagò, has spoken out, putting Roberto Mancini's name on the table.

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The forthcoming FIGC election will settle the contest for the presidency just six months after Giovanni Malagò's appointment in the summer. It will also shape the future of the federation and its national teams, including the senior side coached by Roberto Mancini. The current extraordinary commissioner chose Mancini, whose position could have come under scrutiny from Malagò's rival and fellow candidate Adriano Galliani.

Galliani, the former Milan and Monza chief executive, spoke on the sidelines of the presentation of the fourth edition of the Italo Galbiati trophy at the Banco BPM Auditorium. He sought to quell the controversy and set out the first point of his election campaign: keeping the current national-team head coach. He also confirmed he would not challenge Malagò's candidacy, avoiding a further rise in tensions.

Mancini to stay: Galliani reiterated, according to ANSA, that the current national-team head coach's position is not in question: "If I won the FIGC election, would I keep Mancini as head coach? I'm not president, but certainly yes."

No battle, but a dig at Malagò: Galliani explained why he would not challenge Giovanni Malagò's candidacy over the case of Genoa's double signature: "Football already has enough problems; it needs calm and stability. I remain convinced that a vote cannot be cast twice, because that would mean any candidacy could be withdrawn at the last minute and, at any point, it could turn into vote buying and selling. It is a flaw that needs to be regulated. Fifty years in football have compelled me to make this decision. Let's approach 14 December calmly and without tension. There are two candidates; one will win."