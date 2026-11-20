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Galatasaray vs Samsunspor: kick-off time

Super Lig - Game Week 12 21 Nov 2026 - 08:00 Rams Global Stadyumu

Galatasaray host Samsunspor at NEF Stadyumu in Istanbul in a Süper Lig clash. The league leaders are clear favourites and will look to extend their advantage at the top.

Galatasaray are in impressive form. Six consecutive wins in competitive matches, including Champions League victories over VfB Stuttgart and Lille, underline the quality of Okan Buruk's side. Gala sit clear at the top of the table with 28 points.

Samsunspor, by contrast, have lost four of their last five league matches. Most recently, Istanbul Basaksehir thrashed them 5-2. Coach Nenad Bjelica's team are second from bottom and badly need points.

The teams' fortunes could hardly be more different. Galatasaray score, press and win. Samsunspor are fighting for survival in the Süper Lig.

Off the pitch, Ilkay Gündogan has ruled out a winter move despite very limited playing time. The 36-year-old joined Galatasaray from Manchester on a free transfer in September 2025 and wants to win titles with Gala. He is waiting patiently for his chance.

The live TV and streaming details for today's match are below.

This week at Galatasaray and Samsunspor

Galatasaray come into this clash with five wins from their last five competitive matches. Most recently, they beat Amed Sportif 4-3 in the Süper Lig. They also beat VfB Stuttgart (2-0) and Lille (4-2) in the Champions League and won the derby against Fenerbahçe 2-1. Galatasaray scored 13 goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Samsunspor have won just one of their last five league matches, beating Konyaspor 1-0 on 7 November. Before that, they lost to Istanbul Basaksehir (2-5), Amed Sportif (1-2), Kasımpaşa (1-4) and Trabzonspor (0-3). Across those four consecutive games without a win, Samsunspor scored four goals and conceded 14.

Galatasaray vs Samsunspor: line-ups

Galatasaray vs Samsunspor: form

Galatasaray vs Samsunspor: head-to-head record

Galatasaray vs Samsunspor: league tables