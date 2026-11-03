The Turkish record champions want to finish top of the Süper Lig again, but they are also chasing titles in other competitions. Fans who want to watch every match live will need subscriptions with several providers. Here's where to watch Gala.

Galatasaray Istanbul: where to watch Gala live on TV and via live stream

How to watch Galatasaray Istanbul in the Süper Lig, Champions League and Türkiye Kupasi

German free-to-air television does not show the Turkish Süper Lig. Major providers such as DAZN and Sky do not hold the league's rights. beIN Sports holds them exclusively.

Fans in Germany can still watch the matches live through Digiturk Euro, which carries beIN Sports broadcasts. They need a Digiturk Euro subscription with the sports package, costing 119 euros per year.

In the 2025/26 season, fans in Germany can watch most of Galatasaray's UEFA Champions League matches on DAZN. The streaming service is regarded as the "home of the Champions League" and shows around 90 per cent of all matches live, both individually and through its popular multi-match coverage. That makes DAZN the main place to follow Gala in Europe's premier club competition.

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Next matches GAL Champions League 12:45 VFB

One match each week is elsewhere: Amazon Prime Video exclusively shows Tuesday's top Champions League fixture.

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From the 2027/28 season through to and including 2030/31, Paramount+ will carry most Champions League coverage after DAZN missed out in the rights allocation.

Türkiye Kupasi matches are currently unavailable in Germany on free-to-air TV or via live stream, leaving fans unable to watch Galatasaray's cup games live through either option.

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Galatasaray Istanbul: live text commentary on SPOX

Follow selected Champions League matches with live text commentary on the SPOX website. Head this way.

Galatasaray Istanbul: club profile