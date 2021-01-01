Galatasaray have a good advantage against Besiktas – Mohamed

Victory over the Black Eagles on Saturday will boost the Lions’ chances of emerging as champions of the Turkish Super Lig

Galatasaray must use their home advantage to defeat Besiktas during Saturday’s Turkish Super Lig showdown, says Mostafa Mohamed.

The Lions are six points behind the Black Eagles who lead the league table having accrued 81 points from 37 games.

Victory for Fatih Terim's men over Sergen Yalcin’s side in the Istanbul derby at the Turk Telekom Stadium will boost their chances of winning the domestic diadem for a record 23rd time.

Having in mind what is at stake, the Egypt international stated that his team will take advantage of playing Besiktas on their ground.

“Besiktas is one of the best teams this season. We’re very aware of their level of playing,” Mohamed told Ensonhaber.

“We have a good opportunity ahead of us. We will play at home and we have to use this advantage and win in the derby.

“We will send Besiktas from here without points and continue to be in the title race. Galatasaray will continue its fight until the last match. No one should have a doubt about it.”

Besiktas are unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions. They demolished Hatayspor 7-0 in their last encounter with Canadian forward Cyle Larin finding the net on four occasions.

Since joining Galatasaray on loan from Zamalek, the 23-year-old has been a key figure in Terim's squad – scoring six times in 11 matches.

Only Colombia’s Radamel Falcao has scored more than him so far this season with eight strikes from 16 outings.

His last league goal came in the 1-0 defeat of Antalyaspor on April 24 at the Akdeniz University Stadium.

His form led former Egyptian star Hazem Emam to compare his fine start at Galatasaray to that of Didier Drogba.

“A brilliant start to Mostafa Mohamed’s career with Galatasaray, scoring a penalty will help him get rid of the fears and integrate faster within the team,” said Emam, as per Kingfut.

“Mostafa Mohamed’s start with Galatasaray is similar to Didier Drogba’s in the Turkish Super Lig after also scoring on his first game.

“Mostafa also earned high praise from Fatih Terim after the game. He is a very big coach and reminds me of Mahmoud El-Gohary.”