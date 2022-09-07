Galatasaray confirm negotiations with ex-Man Utd star Mata as Icardi deal also nears

Galatasaray have begun negotiations to sign former Manchester United and Chelsea star Juan Mata, the club confirmed.

WHAT HAPPENED? The club is currently in negotiations with the Spanish midfielder, who left Manchester United earlier this summer after the expiration of his contract.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mata looks set to become just the latest big addition for the Turkish club, which is also in talks with Mauro Icardi.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The club has already signed the likes of Lucas Torreira, Dries Merten, Haris Seferovic, Milot Rashica and Yusuf Demir this summer.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Official negotiations have started with the football player regarding the transfer of professional football player Juan Manuel Mata Garcia to our club," Galatasaray said in a statement.

DID YOU KNOW? Mata has played just 30 games over the last two seasons, having made at least 30 appearances in every season of his professional career, which has included stops at Valencia, Chelsea and, most recently, Man Utd.

THE VERDICT: The move sees Galatasaray continue a massive summer that has seen plenty of starpower arrive in Turkey.

Last season was a catastrophic one for the club, with Galatasaray finishing 13th in the league, having not won the title since going back to back in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

WHAT NEXT FOR GALATASARAY? Having won 2-1 over Gaziantep on Monday, the club will now face Kasimpasa on Sunday in their next match.