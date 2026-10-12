Galatasaray assistant coach: Barcelona are like a dentist, and we are happy Raphinha is absent

Ismael Garcia, Galatasaray's assistant coach, has said that playing against Barcelona is like going to the dentist.

Barcelona arrive in Istanbul tomorrow, Tuesday, for the second round of the Champions League league phase.

Garcia told the newspaper Sport: "Playing against Barcelona is like going to the dentist. You know it is going to hurt you, but you have to go and deal with it in the best possible way."

He added: "Osimhen? I am not going to give you the usual lines or tell you lies. He is ready to play, and he is a player who makes a big difference for us. Clearly, he is able to take part."

Next matches GAL Champions League 15:00 BAR

On how the Nigerian fits the occasion, he stressed: "Barcelona's style, which is built on intensity and pressing with the defensive line in the middle of the pitch, could make Osimhen the ideal striker to face that type of defence."

He noted: "Exploiting the spaces and breaking quickly and vertically towards goal in those situations is without doubt one of the most important keys to hurting Barcelona."

Turning to the crowd, he explained: "The pressure of the fans on Barcelona? Playing at home is an extra factor, but I feel that for us this factor goes beyond being merely an added advantage. The atmosphere that is created in the stadium and the fans we have push the players to give more than 100% of their ability."

He said: "Barcelona are the leading favourites to win the Champions League title. But, as is the case with all teams, they have weaknesses that we believe we are capable of exploiting in order to hurt them. I hope we manage to do that."

Respect only goes so far. "We respect Barcelona, but not to the point of fearing them, because we are Galatasaray and we have good players. And I am one of those people who prefer to focus on the value of the good things their team has rather than being preoccupied with the opponents," he added.

Two names clearly worry him. "I would be absolutely delighted if Raphinha did not play against us, but he has been performing wonderfully throughout the rest of the season. Against us, though, I would prefer he did not take part. As for Yamal, he is the most talented player in the world at the moment, but he can sometimes make a few slips defensively. Perhaps we can exploit that," he said.

He concluded: "I think certain things have already been said about Raphinha, and I agree with them completely. At the moment, I see him as the player performing at the highest level and, at the same time, he does not get the recognition he deserves."