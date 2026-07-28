Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha was one of the standout surprises of the 2026 World Cup, going from an unknown to a phenomenon who earned worldwide acclaim.

Now the 40-year-old is preparing for a fresh challenge away from his national team. Vozinha's World Cup displays convinced Colo-Colo to bank on his experience, and he will join the Chilean club on a free transfer.

There's a catch, though. On arrival, he may have to temporarily drop the name that made him famous, according to website "Foot Mercato".

Chilean league regulations are the problem. They require players to use their official names rather than nicknames on their shirts.

That means part of his full name, Josimar José Évora Dias, may appear instead of "Vozinha" during his matches with Colo-Colo.

Keeping the nickname would require the club to obtain special permission from the Chilean league authorities.

Until then, the Cape Verde hero could take to the pitch in a shirt printed with "Évora", "Dias", "Évora Dias" or something else entirely.