Full house as Musa and Onuachu arrive at Super Eagles camp

The Al Nassr and Genk stars were the last players to join up with the team as Gernot Rohr now have a full assembly of his squad for training

Al Nassr’s Ahmed Musa and ’s Paul Onuachu have arrived in ’s camp ahead of this week’s international friendlies against and .

The duo are the last of the players to arrive at the team’s base in as Gernot Rohr now has his players available for training.

Onuachu was handed a late call-up after Victor Osimhen of was excused from the Desert Foxes and Carthage Eagles’ games because of travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

After seven seasons at FC Midtjylland, the gangling striker joined the Belgian elite division outfit in 2019. This season, he has been impressive for Jess Thorup’s men having scored seven goals in seven games in the 2020-21 campaign.

For Musa, who naturally takes over the mantle of leadership from John Obi Mikel, he is expected to add attacking bite to the squad in the games that will serve as build-up for November’s double-header qualifier against Sierra Leone.

This term, he is yet to feature for Rui Vitoria's Najd’s Knight as speculation about him leaving the King Fahd Stadium, Riyadh became intense.

Four days after taking on the reigning African champions, Rohr’s team will face the Carthage Eagles at Jacques Lehmans Arena.

Since defeating Lesotho 4-2 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Maseru's Setsoto Stadium on November 17, 2019, Nigeria are yet to play a match in 2020 owing to the Covid-19 outbreak.



FULL SQUAD



Goalkeepers: Dele Alampasu (FK Ventspils, Latvia); Matthew Yakubu (SKF Sered, Slovakia); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The )



Defenders: Kenneth Omeruo (CD , ); Leon Balogun (Glasgow , ); Chidozie Awaziem (FC Boavista, ); William Ekong ( FC, ); Olaoluwa Aina ( FC, ); Jamilu Collins (SC Paderborn 07, ); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Zaidu Sanusi (FC , Portugal)



Midfielders: Mikel Agu (Vitoria Guimaraes, Portugal); Tyronne Ebuehi (FC Twente, Netherlands); Frank Onyeka (FC Midtjylland, ); Samson Tijani (TSV Hartberg, Austria)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Al Nassr, ); Alex Iwobi ( FC, England); Paul Onuachu (Genk, ); Moses Simon (FC , ); Samuel Chukwueze ( FC, Spain); Cyriel Dessers (KRC Genk, Belgium); Kelechi Iheanacho ( , England); Samuel Kalu (Girondins , France); Chidera Ejuke ( , )