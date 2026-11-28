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Massimiliano Alvini's Frosinone have lost to Cagliari and Milan either side of the international break, taking some of the shine off their excellent start to the season. They will look to bounce back against Parma at the Stirpe in Saturday's first match of Serie A's 13th round.

Alberto Gilardino's Parma lost 5-1 to Roma at the Tardini last time out, with Malen scoring four. Frosinone sit seventh on 20 points, but Parma are third from bottom, level with Sassuolo and ahead of only Udinese and Venezia.

Everything you need to know about Frosinone vs Parma: kick-off time, line-ups and where to watch on TV and stream.

FROSINONE VS PARMA: TV CHANNEL AND LIVE STREAM



Match: Frosinone vs Parma

Date: Saturday, November 2026

Kick-off: 15:00

TV channel: DAZN

Streaming: DAZN

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PREDICTED FROSINONE VS PARMA LINE-UPS



FROSINONE (4-2-3-1): Palmisani; Oyono, Calvani, Monterisi, Bracaglia; Calò, Masini; Ghedjemis, Schmid, Kvernadze; Bobcek. Manager: Alvini.

PARMA (3-5-2): Daffara; Delprato, Troilo, Ndiaye; Britschgi, Fabbian, Nicolussi Caviglia, Keita, Valeri; Elphege, Lontani. Manager: Gilardino.

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WHERE TO WATCH FROSINONE VS PARMA ON TV



Watch Frosinone vs Parma live on DAZN through its app on compatible smart TVs, games consoles (PlayStation, Xbox), a TIMVISION Box or devices such as Google Chromecast and Amazon Fire Stick TV.

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WHERE TO STREAM FROSINONE VS PARMA

Fans can also stream Frosinone vs Parma live on devices such as smartphones, tablets, PCs and desktop computers through the DAZN app or website.