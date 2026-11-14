Frosinone sporting director Castagnini: “Raimondo, Palmisani and Kvernadze - with Clara Vista in January, we have the strength to keep them all”

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Renzo Castagnini, Frosinone’s sporting director, discusses the outstanding season Massimiliano Alvini’s side are having and the club’s prized players, also with an eye on the transfer market: Raimondo, Kvernadze and Palmisani.

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To mark his 70th birthday, Radio Sportiva interviewed Frosinone sporting director Renzo Castagnini, who said: "The results so far have been unexpected, but the road ahead is long and difficult. It's a good start, but we still have an uphill climb. We had faith in last year's squad. We achieved an important promotion, losing only three matches. Strong players have arrived, and some are still settling in. With Clara Vista (the investment fund that acquired 80% of the club), we have resources and prospects."

On Antonio Raimondo, the striker who is currently injured and has scored nine goals in 10 appearances so far this season across Serie A and the Coppa Italia, Castagnini said: "We signed him after a season without a goal. We believe in him, but his impact has been unexpected. It's a shame about the injury, but we'll wait for him."

Asked about the January transfer window, Castagnini said: "Kvernadze and Palmisani? They are attracting attention, a lot of it. But I think it's still too early for them, and I think we'll keep everyone in January. With Clara Vista, we have the strength to do so. Incoming signings? It's difficult to improve this team, so we have to be careful. If an opportunity arises, we'll take it."