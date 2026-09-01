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Frosinone, Ghedjemis is still waiting for Monaco: the Lazio club already have their response ready

AC Milan

Ghedjemis heading towards staying at Frosinone. And a renewal can be discussed - continue reading at: https://www.tuttomercatoweb.com/serie-a/ghedjemis-permanenza-frosinone-parlare-rinnovo-2268699

Fares Ghedjemis has missed Frosinone's opening league games as he remains unsettled by a transfer situation with him at the centre of it. The talented Algerian winger wants to join Monaco but, so far, Frosinone have rejected both offers from the Monegasques because they want €25/30 million.

Talks between the parties are still ongoing, but as the hours pass the chances of a transfer are fading. Frosinone, for their part, have a counter-move ready: a contract renewal and salary increase at the end of the transfer window.

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