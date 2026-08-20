The Egyptian Football Association today announced the new law amendments that will apply in the Premier League from the 2026-2027 season, which kicks off tomorrow, Friday.

These changes cover substitutions and injuries, the introduction of Video Assistant Referee "VAR" technology, the countdown for taking certain kicks and throw-ins, the captain protocol, and players leaving the pitch in protest at the referee's decisions.

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The amendments were as follows:

The 10-second rule

A substituted player must leave the pitch within 10 seconds of the signal for a substitution.

Fail to do so, and the substitute can only come on at the first stoppage after one minute.

The injured player leaving the pitch

A player who is assessed or treated on the pitch, or for whose injury play has been stopped, must leave the pitch for one minute after play resumes. This article does not apply in the following cases:

The injured player is the goalkeeper.

A collision between players from the same team.

A serious head injury.

A player who was injured by an opponent who was cautioned or sent off.

A penalty kick is awarded and the injured player is the one who will take it.

The player leaves the pitch voluntarily without delaying the resumption of play.

The VAR intervenes in the following cases:

An incorrect red card resulting from a clearly wrong second yellow card.

Showing a red or yellow card to a player by mistake, when the offence was committed by another player.

A corner kick awarded incorrectly, if the decision can be changed immediately and without delaying the resumption of play.

The drop

A dropped ball involves the team that would have taken the restart had play continued.

Law 10/14

Touching the ball twice when taking a penalty in a shoot-out.

Referees retake the kick from an unintentional double touch if the shoot-out penalty is scored.

An indirect free kick is awarded against the kicking team from the location of the offence if the penalty is not scored.

It counts as a missed shoot-out penalty if it is not scored.

The 5-second countdown

Deliberately delaying a throw-in or goal kick hands the throw to the opposing team or awards a corner kick.

The referee counts down 5 seconds clearly with the hand raised.

The captain

Referees will apply the captain protocol during the game to improve control of the match.

Leaving the pitch in protest at the referee's decision

Should players leave the field of play in protest at the referee's decision, the referee must show a red card to any player who leaves the pitch in protest, or any team official who incites the players to leave.

The team that causes the match to be cancelled will lose.

Accessories

Accessories are permitted if they are not dangerous and are safely covered. The term "jewellery" has been replaced with "accessories".

The changes form part of the referees' committee's preparations at the Egyptian Football Association for the new season. During the referees' training camps, officials explained the latest amendments to the laws of football and worked to unify their approach to refereeing situations.

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