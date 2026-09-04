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imago-sport-1082249644.jpgSeskim Photo TR
Loai Mohamed

Translated by

From the Premier League: Salah intervenes to seal a last-minute deal

Transfers
M. Salah
Fabinho
Richarlison
Trabzonspor vs Genclerbirligi
Trabzonspor
Genclerbirligi
Super Lig
Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur
Nottingham Forest
Tottenham Hotspur
Premier League
Egypt
Brazil
Türkiye
England

The Egyptian star tries to attract stars

Trabzonspor's Egyptian star Mohamed Salah is stepping in to seal a new deal for his club just hours before the summer transfer window closes in Turkey.

Richarlison is still working on his future. The Brazil forward faces uncertainty at Tottenham and looks increasingly likely to leave the club now that the Premier League window has shut.

According to "ESPN", Salah and his new Trabzonspor team-mate Fabinho have contacted Richarlison over the past few days to convince him to join the Turkish side this summer.

The striker seems open to a fresh start, with no suitable environment for him to stay at Tottenham. Those close to the player, though, are not optimistic about getting the deal done before the Turkish window closes on Friday evening.

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Premier League
Nottingham Forest crest
Nottingham Forest
NFO
Tottenham Hotspur crest
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
Super Lig
Trabzonspor crest
Trabzonspor
TRS
Genclerbirligi crest
Genclerbirligi
GEN

Trabzonspor, for their part, keep pressing the Tottenham board to release the Brazilian striker, having already seen the English club reject a fresh 20 million euros offer.

If the Turkish club can't strike an agreement with Tottenham before the deadline, Richarlison may look elsewhere. A move to the Saudi league, whose window closes on 12 October, is one option. Waiting until January, when Europe's market reopens, is another.

His time at Tottenham is clearly nearing its end. But the way the relationship might break down looks far from ideal.

Player and board have clashed in recent weeks over how the negotiations were handled, leaving Richarlison disappointed by the stance of Tottenham's officials.

Manager Roberto De Zerbi, meanwhile, has made it clear the Brazilian is not part of his plans this season. He was sent to train with the under-21s before being left out of Tottenham's registered Premier League squad altogether.

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