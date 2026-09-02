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From the Kingdom to Athens: a surprise move that scuppers Bailly's transfer to the Saudi league

Transfers
L. Bailey
Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr FC
Al Ittihad
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
Al Diriyah vs Al Qadsiah
Al Diriyah
Al Qadsiah
Olympiacos
Aston Villa
Jamaica
Saudi Arabia
Greece
England

The Jamaican winger was targeted by Al-Ittihad and Al-Diriyah

The Saudi Roshn League has failed to attract a new signing from the English Premier League during the current summer transfer window.

Press reports had revealed the desire of Al-Ittihad and Al-Diriyah to sign Jamaica's Leon Bailey, the Aston Villa winger, this summer.

Olympiacos got there first. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed that the Greek club swooped in during the final hours to secure Bailey's transfer.

Writing on his personal account on "X", Romano explained that Olympiacos had reached a verbal agreement with their English counterpart to sign the Jamaican winger on a three-year deal running until 2029.

Bailey heads to the Greek capital Athens in the next few hours to undergo a medical and officially join Olympiacos.

Saudi Pro League
Al Diriyah crest
Al Diriyah
DIR
Al Qadsiah crest
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
Saudi Pro League
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
ITT
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN

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Al-Ittihad had eyed Bailey as a replacement for French winger Moussa Diaby, who completed his move to Germany's Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday.

With Bailey now out of reach, they turn their attention to Japan's Ritsu Doan, the Eintracht Frankfurt winger who remains one of their most prominent options this summer.

The Saudi league has still landed plenty of talent from the English Premier League this window, including the Netherlands' Crysencio Summerville, England's Ollie Watkins and Brazil's Gabriel Martinelli.

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