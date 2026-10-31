The echoes of the heavy defeat suffered by Al-Ahli in the minor Clasico against Al-Shabab continue to cast a shadow over the Saudi Roshn League.

Al-Shabab tore Al-Ahli apart 6-1 at the SHG Arena in Riyadh on Friday, in the twelfth round of the Roshn League.

Brazilian striker Ricardo Matias stole the show. He struck after just 66 seconds, robbing Al-Ahli defender Rayan Hamed before slotting the ball past goalkeeper Abdulrahman Al-Sanbi.

Matias had the capital club's fourth as well, heading home a cross from Belgian winger Yannick Carrasco in the 48th minute.

Two goals, yes, but he laid on two more. The first came from Carrasco's free kick, one Matias won himself. His shot from outside the box forced Al-Sanbi into a handball that earned the goalkeeper a straight red.

The young striker then won a penalty after being fouled inside the area, with Colombian forward Roger Martinez tucking away Al-Shabab's third.

Here's the twist: Matias did all of that while still contracted to Al-Ahli. He joined Al-Shabab last summer on a one-season loan.

The Brazilian had arrived at Al-Ahli from Internacional in January of last year, but managed just six first-team appearances and failed to find the net in any of them.

His talent was there to see with the Al-Ahli under-21 side last season in the Joy Elite League. Matias scored four goals in the final four rounds, even with the team struggling.

Al-Ahli ignored those signs. They never handed their Brazilian striker a first-team chance, one that could have made him the backup to English forward Ivan Toney when needed, exactly as happened against Al-Shabab.

By sacrificing Matias, Al-Ahli left the door open for him to stamp his name on their thrashing. His two goals took his Al-Shabab tally to four, and he has played only five matches for them.

There is a way back, mind you. The 20-year-old will return to Al-Ahli in the coming summer transfer window once his Al-Shabab loan ends at the close of the season.