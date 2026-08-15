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From the heart of Al-Hilal: a legendary defence rescues Malcom from departure rumours

Malcom
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
Brazil
Saudi Arabia

The star of the leader receives major praise

Brazilian winger Malcom de Oliveira, of Saudi side Al Hilal, has earned major praise amid the departure reports surrounding him.

Malcom has been linked with a move away from Al Hilal towards Al Diriyah, but the Brazilian refused to acknowledge it. He lashed out at the media yesterday, Friday, following the clash with Al Faisaly in the opening round of the Roshn League.

Read also.. "Stop the rumours".. Malcom lashes out at the media!

Sami Al Jaber, the Al Hilal legend, leapt to Malcom's defence on the "Nadina" programme, where he said: "Malcom's stance is natural, as he is going through a difficult period, because his future is unknown."

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He added: "Malcom's departure from Al Hilal would cause a major loss for the club in my view, as he is a good player who provides solutions even at his worst."

He concluded: "If Malcom is let go, then the Al Hilal management must bring in a better signing than him, not one at his level, because if the incoming player is at the same level, then the Brazilian winger should be kept, because he knows us and we know him."

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