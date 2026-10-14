From the Clasico to tennis: a new postponement hits the Six Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia

Sport in Saudi Arabia continues to grind to a halt following the events of the past few hours.

Advisor Turki Al Al-Sheikh, chairman of the Kingdom's General Entertainment Authority, has postponed the "Six Kings Slam", the tennis tournament built to bring the game's biggest names together in one place.

Riyadh Season had pencilled the event in for 21 to 24 October. Their statement confirmed it will now run from 27 to 30 December.

The statement said: "Riyadh Season announces the postponement of the third edition of the international tennis tournament 'Six Kings Slam', which was scheduled to be held on 21, 22 and 24 October, to the period from 27 to 30 December."

Organisers explained that the move comes "within the framework of the ongoing review of the arrangements relating to staging the tournament, and coordination with the parties concerned, in a way that guarantees the delivery of a sporting experience that matches the aspirations of the fans and reflects the tournament's global standing".

It added: "This decision stems from Riyadh Season's commitment to delivering sporting events according to the highest standards, and comes after studying the organisational and logistical challenges associated with staging the tournament, and the impact these could have on the quality of the experience offered to the public."

The statement concluded: "Riyadh Season expresses its appreciation to all the players and partners, and to the tennis-loving fans from inside and outside the Kingdom, for their continued interest, affirming its commitment to delivering world-class sporting experiences that meet the public's aspirations, and to continuing preparations to host the tournament on its new date, in a way that guarantees the anticipated experience is delivered in the hoped-for manner."

There's a catch, though. Catalan newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" has flagged a fresh problem with the new date: it clashes with the players' build-up to the Australian Open.

Some of those stars could now pull out altogether, with the rearranged event falling just two weeks before the Australian Open gets under way.

Football has taken a hit too. The Clasico between Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr, due to be played tomorrow, Thursday, has been pushed back to March.