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Carlos Espi has established himself as one of Real Madrid's most influential attacking options this season, continuing to make the most of the minutes he gets off the bench and proving his ability to make the difference at decisive moments, as he showed once again against Celta Vigo in La Liga

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The young striker's goal sealed a 2-1 win over Celta Vigo on Saturday evening and handed the Spanish giants three precious points in the 13th round of the competition. It completed the hosts' comeback. Madrid now have nine straight victories and a perfect record at the Santiago Bernabeu this season.

Speaking after the match, Espi said: "I get goosebumps, and it is hard to explain how much the fans love me. I will give everything I have for all the Real Madrid fans and for this club." It was his first goal in a Real Madrid shirt at the Santiago Bernabeu. His previous three had all come away from home.

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For the 21-year-old, it was a long-awaited dream come true: "It is a day I have dreamed about a lot. We were excited to come back here and play in front of all the Real Madrid fans. It is a day I have always dreamed of, and I am very happy." He's determined to seize every chance the coaching staff give him, however many minutes he gets: "I try to do everything the coach asks of me. I will give everything I have for this club, and I will make the most of every minute he gives me. And if I can help the team, so much the better."

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Espi admitted Celta had made them work for it: "It was a difficult match, but we managed to win it. Things do not stop here, because we have another battle in the Champions League. There are two days left to prepare for the game, and we will go there to win."

He was keen to stress the collective effort too, insisting every player shares responsibility for results, whether they start or come on.

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He added: "Our aim is for us all to be together. There are 23 or 24 of us, and we all have to pull in the same direction, and that is what happened today. The players who came off the bench entered the game with great focus on winning, and we succeeded."

The supporters got a special mention, with Espi crediting their backing with helping drive the team to victory: "The fans are amazing. They support us from the first minute, and today they pushed us hard towards the win. Our stadium must be an impenetrable fortress, and we must not allow points to be dropped here."

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Espi now has 4 goals in all competitions, from just six shots on target. According to the website of radio station Cadena SER, he tops the list for goals scored off the bench in Europe's big five leagues this season, ahead of every rival. That's an exceptional return from limited opportunities.

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