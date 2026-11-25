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Real Madrid are closing in on a target that has eluded them since the new Champions League format was introduced. After a perfect record in their first five matches in the competition, they are now almost one step away from securing a place among the top eight clubs in the league phase.

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Los Blancos have 15 points from a possible 15 in the 2026-2027 edition. For a club with a record 15 Champions League titles, that might look routine. This time it means more. Real Madrid have failed to finish the league phase in the top eight since the new format arrived in the 2024-2025 season.

According to a report in Spanish newspaper "Marca", Real Madrid theoretically need just one win from their last three matches to all but guarantee a direct route into the last 16 and skip the knockout play-off round.

Two of those games are away, at Arsenal and Shakhtar. The other is against LASK at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Before the Eindhoven game, Jose Mourinho had stressed how important it was to collect enough points to avoid the play-off, saying: "12 points give us calm... but we must keep going, because we don't want to play in the play-off."

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The win over the Dutch side kept Real Madrid's perfect start going: five games, five victories.

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Next matches ARS Champions League 15:00 RMA

Mourinho knows the pain of the play-off well

Mourinho has another reason to stress the value of a top-eight finish. Last season, he was in charge of the team who pushed Real Madrid into the play-off.

His Benfica side denied Real Madrid direct qualification on the final matchday of the league phase. A draw would have been enough for the Spanish side, but Benfica's Ukrainian goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin scored in stoppage time. That goal knocked Real Madrid out of the top eight and put Benfica into the play-off.

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Then the draw paired the two teams again. The tie was marred by major controversy, including the racist abuse Vinicius Junior suffered from Prestianni during the first leg in Lisbon.

Real Madrid went into that stage under Alvaro Arbeloa. The club had sacked Xabi Alonso in January after defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final.

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Three league-phase defeats, against Liverpool, Manchester City and Benfica, left Real Madrid ninth last season and forced them into the play-off.

The season before was even tougher

The campaign before that, under Carlo Ancelotti, started even worse. Real Madrid lost three of their first five European matches, against Lille, Milan and Liverpool.

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They won their last three games but could finish no higher than 11th. Once again, they were heading for the play-off.

That time, Real Madrid came up against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City and beat the English side in both legs. Next came Atletico Madrid, in a tie settled on penalties amid huge controversy over Julian Alvarez's double touch.

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Arsenal ended that European run in the quarter-finals. Last season, Bayern Munich knocked them out, though Real Madrid came closer to the semi-finals against the German side than they had against Arsenal.

One step separates Real Madrid from a rest until March

Real Madrid's 15 points now leave them in a very comfortable position compared with most of their rivals.

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One more win would all but secure a top-eight spot. That would hand the squad a break from Champions League action until March, rather than two extra matches in the play-off.

The benefits go beyond Europe. Real Madrid would have more room to manage their fixture list and ease the physical and mental strain on their players. It would also give them an extra edge in the race for the La Liga title.

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After two seasons of play-off football, the path looks open for Los Blancos to finish among the top eight this time. That would make a real difference to their plans for the second half of the season.