Barcelona have made a surprise move that has sparked plenty of controversy in Catalonia and beyond. The club have strengthened their corporate governance department by appointing a heavyweight political figure, Joaquim Forn, the former interior minister of the Catalan government, as their new head of institutional governance.

The programme "La Porteria" on the Betevé channel broke the news, with the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" confirming that Forn will head up the corporate governance department at the Catalan club.

An appointment with a single aim: restoring discipline

Approved last Monday, Forn's appointment is designed to strengthen the club's governance model. He will also work to ensure the decision-making process aligns with the objectives approved by the board of directors.

Barcelona now enter a new phase in how they run their institution. They are leaning on long political and legal experience to bring order to decisions at one of the biggest clubs in the world.

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Who is Joaquim Forn?

A law graduate with a long political career on Barcelona City Council, Forn became interior minister in the Catalan government in July 2017.

His political career was turned upside down just a few months later. He resigned in October of the same year after being put on trial on charges of calling for the independence referendum on the first of October.

Imprisoned at Estremera alongside eight other ministers, Forn was sentenced in 2019 to ten years and six months. A long legal battle followed. He was granted a pardon in 2021 and released.

Forn spent the past few years working in the legal services of the Mediapro group. He now brings his experience, strategic vision and institutional leadership to strengthening the corporate governance area at FC Barcelona.